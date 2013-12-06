Cheese Tortellini with Asparagus
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Marcia Kiesel

 Fast Weekday Pastas

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound asparagus
  • 1 pound cheese tortellini
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons pesto, at room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup salted, roasted almonds, coarsely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the asparagus and blanch until barely tender, about 4 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the asparagus to a work surface and cut into 1-inch lengths.

Step 2    

Add the tortellini to the boiling water and cook until al dente, reserving 1 tablespoon of the cooking water. Drain the tortellini.

Step 3    

Return the tortellini to the pot. Add the asparagus, butter, pesto, pasta cooking water and lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer the tortellini to bowls, top with the almonds and serve right away.

