Cheese Tortellini with Asparagus

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the asparagus and blanch until barely tender, about 4 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the asparagus to a work surface and cut into 1-inch lengths.

Step 2 Add the tortellini to the boiling water and cook until al dente, reserving 1 tablespoon of the cooking water. Drain the tortellini.