Cheese Croustades

A dollop of sweet-tart cranberry relish hides at the center of the goat cheese and ricotta mousse for a burst of flavor. Garnish with fresh, oniony chives or tart lemon zest for some color and brightness.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounces) goat cheese log, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup salted European-style butter (4 ounces) (such as Plugrá), softened
  • 1/2 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese (4 ounces)
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest, plus lemon peel twists for garnish (from 1 lemon)
  • 1/2 teaspoon herbes de Provence
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon finely ground sea salt
  • 1/4 cup cranberry relish or red currant jelly
  • 2 (1.9-ounces) package frozen mini phyllo pastry shells (such as Athens), thawed and baked according to package directions
  • Fresh chive batons

How to Make It

Step

Stir together goat cheese, butter, ricotta, lemon zest, herbes de Provence, white pepper, and sea salt in a medium bowl until smooth. Spoon goat cheese mixture into a piping bag fitted with a large star tip. Spoon 1/4 teaspoon relish into each pastry shell, and pipe about 1 tablespoon goat cheese mixture on top of relish. Garnish with lemon zest curls and chive batons.

