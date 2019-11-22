Cheese Croustades

Justin Walker
A dollop of sweet-tart cranberry relish hides at the center of the goat cheese and ricotta mousse for a burst of flavor. Garnish with fresh, oniony chives or tart lemon zest for some color and brightness.
How to Make It
Step
Stir together goat cheese, butter, ricotta, lemon zest, herbes de Provence, white pepper, and sea salt in a medium bowl until smooth. Spoon goat cheese mixture into a piping bag fitted with a large star tip. Spoon 1/4 teaspoon relish into each pastry shell, and pipe about 1 tablespoon goat cheese mixture on top of relish. Garnish with lemon zest curls and chive batons.