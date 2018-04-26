Cheese-Belly Chicken Burgers with Sour Cream and Guacamole
Matt Armendariz
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
24 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Gaby Dalkin

It’s easy to get stuck in the tomato-onion-pickle-ketchup rut (total classic, total snooze), so why not shake up your grill-out game? This juicy chicken burger is not only stuffed with cheddar cheese, garlic, spices, and jalapeño; it’s decked out with sour cream, guac, and salsa. Chicken. Burger. Game changer (though feel free to use beef instead of chicken). From What’s Gaby Cooking by Gaby Dalkin, published by Abrams Books © 2018. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds (680 grams) ground chicken
  • 1/2 cup (65 grams) finely chopped yellow onion
  • 1/4 cup (10 grams) finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons chopped jalapeño chile
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/3 cup (40 grams) finely shredded cheddar cheese
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly cracked black pepper
  • 4 burger buns, split and toasted
  • 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) sour cream
  • 4 leaves butter lettuce
  • 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup (85 grams) chipotle salsa
  • 1 cup (155 grams) Gaby’s Famous Guacamole (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat an outdoor grill or grill pan to medium heat.

Step 2    

Put the ground chicken in a medium bowl. Add the onion, cilantro, garlic, jalapeño, cumin, paprika, and cheese and season with salt and pepper. Use your hands to incorporate the ingredients into the chicken, making sure not to overmix.

Step 3    

Form the mixture into four 1/2-inch (12-mm) thick patties. Grill the burgers until cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes per side.

Step 4    

Serve each patty in a burger bun topped with sour cream, lettuce, sliced red onion, chipotle salsa, and guacamole.

Notes

Gaby’s Famous Guacamole

