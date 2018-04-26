Cheese-Belly Chicken Burgers with Sour Cream and Guacamole

It’s easy to get stuck in the tomato-onion-pickle-ketchup rut (total classic, total snooze), so why not shake up your grill-out game? This juicy chicken burger is not only stuffed with cheddar cheese, garlic, spices, and jalapeño; it’s decked out with sour cream, guac, and salsa. Chicken. Burger. Game changer (though feel free to use beef instead of chicken). From What’s Gaby Cooking by Gaby Dalkin, published by Abrams Books © 2018. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes