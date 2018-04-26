Cheese-Belly Chicken Burgers with Sour Cream and Guacamole

It’s easy to get stuck in the tomato-onion-pickle-ketchup rut (total classic, total snooze), so why not shake up your grill-out game? This juicy chicken burger is not only stuffed with cheddar cheese, garlic, spices, and jalapeño; it’s decked out with sour cream, guac, and salsa. Chicken. Burger. Game changer (though feel free to use beef instead of chicken). From What’s Gaby Cooking by Gaby Dalkin, published by Abrams Books © 2018. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat an outdoor grill or grill pan to medium heat.
Put the ground chicken in a medium bowl. Add the onion, cilantro, garlic, jalapeño, cumin, paprika, and cheese and season with salt and pepper. Use your hands to incorporate the ingredients into the chicken, making sure not to overmix.
Form the mixture into four 1/2-inch (12-mm) thick patties. Grill the burgers until cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes per side.
Serve each patty in a burger bun topped with sour cream, lettuce, sliced red onion, chipotle salsa, and guacamole.
Notes
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5