Cheddar-Semolina Grits

Traditional grits are made with ground corn, but Jean-Georges Vongerichten creates his with semolina flour, produced from durum wheat; the coarse grain has a lovely pale yellow color and mild flavor. These creamy, cheesy grits go well with everything from poached eggs to beef short ribs. More Recipes from Jean-Georges Vongerichten
How to Make It
Step
In a large saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a boil. Whisk in the semolina and a large pinch of salt and simmer, whisking, until thick, about 4 minutes. Stir in the butter and cheddar until melted. Add the fennel and season with salt and nutmeg. Serve right away.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5