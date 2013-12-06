Cheddar-Semolina Grits
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
October 2007

Traditional grits are made with ground corn, but Jean-Georges Vongerichten creates his with semolina flour, produced from durum wheat; the coarse grain has a lovely pale yellow color and mild flavor. These creamy, cheesy grits go well with everything from poached eggs to beef short ribs.    More Recipes from Jean-Georges Vongerichten  

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 quarts chicken stock or low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 1/4 cups semolina
  • Salt
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese (3 ounces)
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground fennel
  • Freshly grated nutmeg

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a boil. Whisk in the semolina and a large pinch of salt and simmer, whisking, until thick, about 4 minutes. Stir in the butter and cheddar until melted. Add the fennel and season with salt and nutmeg. Serve right away.

