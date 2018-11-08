Cheddar-Scallion Biscuits
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 biscuits
Megan Scott
December 2018

Megan Scott and John Becker, the great-grandson of Irma Rombauer, the original author of Joy of Cooking, first connected over these cheddar-scallion biscuits. Today, they are married and working on edits for the 2019 edition of the classic cookbook. The trick to these biscuits is baking them on a pile of grated cheddar, so the cheese melts, caramelizes, and results in crispy, toasty “feet.”

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour (about 8 1/2 ounces), plus more for dusting
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter (4 ounces), cubed
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions
  • 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated (about 1 cup), divided
  • 1 cup buttermilk, divided
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, black pepper, and salt in a large bowl until combined. Using a pastry blender or your fingers, work cold butter into flour mixture until butter is in small, flattened pieces and mixture is crumbly. Stir in scallions and 1/2 cup cheese. Add 3/4 cup buttermilk, and stir just until dough comes together, adding up to 1/4 cup additional buttermilk, 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary. (Dough should be neither sticky nor crumbly.)

Step 2    

Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface, and knead 3 to 4 times just to bring dough together. Pat dough into an 8- x 6-inch rectangle; fold 1 short side a third of the way over toward center. Fold opposite short side over folded end (business letter fold). Rotate dough clockwise 90 degrees; pat out dough into a 8- x 6-inch rectangle, and repeat folding procedure. Pat dough out into an 8- x 6-inch rectangle (3/4 to 1 inch thick); cut dough into 8 rectangular biscuits.

Step 3    

Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup cheese into 8 mounds about 3 inches apart on prepared baking sheet, scattering cheese just a bit so some cheese will stick out from under biscuits. Place each biscuit rectangle on a mound of cheese on baking sheet. Brush tops with melted butter. Bake biscuits in preheated oven until golden brown, about 15 minutes.

