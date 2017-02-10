Cheddar Fricos with Salsa Fresca

Step 1

In a small bowl, whisk the chili powder with 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Line a microwave-safe dinner plate with parchment. Sprinkle 4 slightly heaping 1-tablespoon mounds of the cheese on the prepared plate, spreading each into a 2-inch round about 1/2 inch apart. Microwave for 2 minutes, until the cheese is crisp. Using an offset spatula, transfer the hot fricos to a wire rack. Sprinkle with the chili salt. Repeat with the remaining cheese, replacing the parchment paper with each batch.