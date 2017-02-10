Cheddar Fricos with Salsa Fresca
Elegant entertaining from the microwave? Yup. It transforms shredded white cheddar into these lacy all-cheese crackers—no flour necessary. You will eat several without pausing but, eventually, stop to scoop up some of the juicy tomato salsa.  Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • Kosher salt
  • 8 ounces aged white cheddar cheese, coarsely grated
  • 2 medium tomatoes—halved, seeded and minced
  • One 3-inch serrano chile—stemmed, seeded and minced
  • 2 tablespoons minced cilantro
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the chili powder with 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Line a microwave-safe dinner plate with parchment. Sprinkle 4 slightly heaping 1-tablespoon mounds of the cheese on the prepared plate, spreading each into a 2-inch round about 1/2 inch apart. Microwave for 2 minutes, until the cheese is crisp. Using an offset spatula, transfer the hot fricos to a wire rack. Sprinkle with the chili salt. Repeat with the remaining cheese, replacing the parchment paper with each batch.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes with the chile, cilantro, shallot and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes. Serve with the fricos.

Make Ahead

The fricos can be stored in a resealable freezer bag at room temperature for up to 2 days.

