Cheddar Fricos with Salsa Fresca

Elegant entertaining from the microwave? Yup. It transforms shredded white cheddar into these lacy all-cheese crackers—no flour necessary. You will eat several without pausing but, eventually, stop to scoop up some of the juicy tomato salsa. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the chili powder with 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Line a microwave-safe dinner plate with parchment. Sprinkle 4 slightly heaping 1-tablespoon mounds of the cheese on the prepared plate, spreading each into a 2-inch round about 1/2 inch apart. Microwave for 2 minutes, until the cheese is crisp. Using an offset spatula, transfer the hot fricos to a wire rack. Sprinkle with the chili salt. Repeat with the remaining cheese, replacing the parchment paper with each batch.
In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes with the chile, cilantro, shallot and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes. Serve with the fricos.
Make Ahead
