Cheater Chorizo Burgers

To mimic the spicy, vibrant flavor of chorizo, F&W’s Justin Chapple adds chile powder, hot paprika, cumin and garlic to ground pork for these hearty burgers. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, using a fork, gently stir the pork with the vinegar, paprika, garlic, chile powder, cumin, oregano, 1 teaspoon of salt and 3/4 teaspoon of pepper. Using 2 lids from 1-quart takeout containers, press one fourth of the pork mixture into 4 perfect patties. Transfer to a plate. Repeat to form the remaining patties.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the patties lightly with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer the burgers to the buns, top with ketchup, lettuce and tomato and serve.
