Cheater Chorizo Burgers

Step 1

In a bowl, using a fork, gently stir the pork with the vinegar, paprika, garlic, chile powder, cumin, oregano, 1 teaspoon of salt and 3/4 teaspoon of pepper. Using 2 lids from 1-quart takeout containers, press one fourth of the pork mixture into 4 perfect patties. Transfer to a plate. Repeat to form the remaining patties.