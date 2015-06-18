Cheater Chorizo Burgers
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
July 2015

To mimic the spicy, vibrant flavor of chorizo, F&W’s Justin Chapple adds chile powder, hot paprika, cumin and garlic to ground pork for these hearty burgers. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds ground pork 
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon hot paprika
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons chile powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 brioche hamburger buns, split and toasted
  • Ketchup, Bibb lettuce and sliced yellow tomato, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, using a fork, gently stir the pork with the vinegar, paprika, garlic, chile powder, cumin, oregano, 1 teaspoon of salt and 3/4 teaspoon of pepper. Using 2 lids from 1-quart takeout containers, press one fourth of the pork mixture into 4 perfect patties. Transfer to a plate. Repeat to form the remaining patties.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the patties lightly with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer the burgers to the buns, top with ketchup, lettuce and tomato and serve.

Make Ahead

The patties can be refrigerated for up to 3 hours before grilling.

