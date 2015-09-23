Chayote-Orange Salad

Step 3

Zest 1 orange and place the zest in a salad bowl. Using a sharp knife, peel the oranges, removing all of the bitter white pith. Working over a bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Squeeze the juice from the membranes into the bowl and discard. Stir in the cilantro, olive oil, vinegar, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Toss the cooled chayote and arugula with the fruit and dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then serve.