Chayote-Orange Salad
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
July 2014

Chayote, a kind of squash, is popular in South American cooking and can be found at many grocery stores. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 chayote squash (about 8 ounces), peeled
  • Kosher salt 
  • 2 navel oranges
  • 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups baby arugula or watercress

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut the squash in half lengthwise then scoop out the seed with a spoon. Cut the squash into 1/4-inch slices.

Step 2    

In a medium pot, cook the squash in boiling salted water until just tender, about 8 minutes. Drain and let cool.

Step 3    

Zest 1 orange and place the zest in a salad bowl. Using a sharp knife, peel the oranges, removing all of the bitter white pith. Working over a bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Squeeze the juice from the membranes into the bowl and discard. Stir in the cilantro, olive oil, vinegar, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Toss the cooled chayote and arugula with the fruit and dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then serve.

