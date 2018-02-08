Chawanmushi
Cooking in a water bath, just like crème brûlée, makes these Japanese custards set yet incredibly silky. These chawanmushi from Eric Wolfinger are infused with umami-rich dashi and soy. They make a beautiful first course with a drizzle of Yuzu Ponzu and a garnish of fresh crab or uni.   Slideshow: More Japanese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 1/3 cups plus 1 tablespoon Master Dashi (see Note), divided
  • 1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sake
  • Uni, crabmeat, steamed enoki mushrooms, scallions, and cilantro, for garnish (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon Yuzu Ponzu (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place eggs in a medium bowl. Gradually whisk in 11/3 cups dashi, soy sauce, and sake. Pour liquid through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl. Discard solids. Divide liquid among 4 small heatproof bowls or ramekins. Cover tightly with plastic wrap.

Step 2    

Bring 1 inch of water to a simmer in a pot fitted with a steamer basket over medium-low. Add bowls to steamer. Cover and steam until custard is set, about 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Unwrap custards. Garnish with uni, crabmeat, mushrooms, scallions, and cilantro, if desired. Combine remaining 1 tablespoon dashi with yuzu ponzu, and top custards evenly with mixture. Serve immediately.

Notes

1. Master Dashi

2. Yuzu Ponzu

