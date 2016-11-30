Chasing Summer

"I love this drink so much that it seems like my glass is always empty," says Lacy Hawkins, bartender at The NoMad in New York City. Her favorite part is the balsamic vinegar. "It adds wonderful acidity to the drink and creates a caramelized finish." Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the Chai Sun Tea, passion fruit puree, condensed milk and vinegar. Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake well. Strain into a chilled, crushed-ice filled collins glass.
Notes
Place 1 chai tea bag and 12 ounces cold water in a glass jar. Cover and leave in a sunny, warm place for 1 hour. Discard the tea bag and refrigerate the tea for up to 2 weeks. Makes 12 ounces.
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: I will keep the balsamic vinegar out!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-06