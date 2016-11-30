Chasing Summer
DAVID MALOSH
Lacy Hawkins

"I love this drink so much that it seems like my glass is always empty," says Lacy Hawkins, bartender at The NoMad in New York City. Her favorite part is the balsamic vinegar. "It adds wonderful acidity to the drink and creates a caramelized finish." Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces Chai Sun Tea (see Note)
  • 3/4 ounce passion fruit puree or juice
  • 1/2 ounce sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/4 ounce balsamic vinegar
  • Ice cubes, plus crushed ice for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the Chai Sun Tea, passion fruit puree, condensed milk and vinegar. Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake well. Strain into a chilled, crushed-ice filled collins glass.

Notes

Place 1 chai tea bag and 12 ounces cold water in a glass jar. Cover and leave in a sunny, warm place for 1 hour. Discard the tea bag and refrigerate the tea for up to 2 weeks. Makes 12 ounces.

