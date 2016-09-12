Charred-Vegetable Salad  with Halloumi 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, combine the vinegar with the maple syrup. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in 1/4 cup of the oil until incorporated. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Heat a large cast-iron skillet. In a large bowl, toss the fig halves with the oregano, thyme and 3 tablespoons of the dressing. Add to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, turning once and basting with dressing, until the figs are golden and lightly caramelized, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Discard the oregano and thyme. Transfer the figs to a plate.

Step 3 Rub the halved leek with 2 teaspoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Add to the skillet and cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until nicely charred and tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer the leek to a cutting board. Let cool, then thinly slice crosswise. Transfer to the large bowl. Repeat with the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil and the radicchio; season with salt and pepper and add to the bowl.