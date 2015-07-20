Charred Tomato Vinaigrette
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/4 cups
Jennifer Toomey
August 2015

Grilled tomatoes add tang to this very smart and easy vinaigrette. Slideshow: More Tomato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, cilantro or basil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan to medium-high. In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Grill, turning, until blistered and lightly charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Let cool slightly.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the grilled tomatoes with the vinegar, lemon juice and mustard and pulse to blend. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the remaining 1/2 cup of olive oil. Transfer the vinaigrette to a medium bowl, stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated for 2 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up