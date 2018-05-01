Charred Sweet Potatoes with Elecampane Cream and Honey Gastrique

How to Make It

Step 1 Process sugar, elecampane, and salt in a food processor until finely chopped, about 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a bowl; add cream, and stir until sugar dissolves. Cover and refrigerate 2 hours.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. Bring honey to a boil in a small saucepan over medium, and cook until melted and reduced by one-fourth, about 3 minutes. Stir in vinegar; cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is slightly reduced and syrupy, 3 to 4 minutes. Cool to room temperature, and refrigerate until chilled.

Step 3 Pour cream mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl. Discard solids. Beat cream with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until soft peaks form, about 3 minutes. Chill until ready to serve.

Step 4 Arrange sweet potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet, and bake in preheated oven just until fork-tender, 35 to 40 minutes.

Step 5 While potatoes bake, open bottom and top vents of a charcoal grill completely. Light a charcoal chimney starter filled with briquettes (about 8 1/2 cups of briquettes). When briquettes are covered with gray ash, pour in an even layer on bottom grate of grill. (Internal temperature should be 375°F to 400°F.)