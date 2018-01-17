Charred Shishito Peppers with Garlic-Herb Oil

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the garlic-herb oil: Set a large heatproof bowl in an ice bath.

Step 2 Pour 3 cups grapeseed oil into a large saucepan. Cook over moderate heat until shimmering.

Step 3 Add parsley, cilantro, basil, mint, and garlic to the oil. Fry, stirring, until the herbs are bright green and fragrant, about 15 seconds.

Step 4 Working carefully and quickly, pour oil mixture into a blender. Begin blending on low, gradually increasing speed to high until the herbs are completely incorporated, about 2 minutes.

Step 5 Pour the garlic-herb oil into the prepared bowl, and fold until the mixture is chilled, about 1 minute. Add 2 teaspoons lime zest, Champagne vinegar, kosher salt, and cayenne, and stir to combine. Chill garlic-herb oil until ready to serve.

Step 6 Make the shishito peppers: Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over high heat. Toss the peppers with 2 tablespoons oil and kosher salt. Add half of the peppers to the pan. Cover and cook the peppers until charred, about 8 minutes.

Step 7 Uncover the peppers and toss until just cooked through, about 10 seconds. Place cooked peppers in a bowl. Repeat procedure with the remaining peppers. Dress warm peppers with 1 tablespoon lime juice and flaked salt.