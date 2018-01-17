Charred Shishito Peppers with Garlic-Herb Oil
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Yu
February 2018

At his sleek Houston bar, chef Justin Yu pairs blistered shishito peppers with bright green, zesty garlic-herb oil, a take on persillade. You’ll want to keep this stuff around—it’s fantastic drizzled on salads or tossed with hot pasta. Slideshow: More Pepper Recipes

Ingredients

GARLIC-HERB OIL :

  • 3 cups grapeseed oil 
  • 1 bunch parsley (about 4 cups loosely packed) 
  • 1 bunch cilantro (about 4 cups loosely packed) 
  • 10 basil leaves 
  • 10 mint leaves 
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 2 teaspoons lime zest 
  • 2 teaspoons Champagne vinegar 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper 
  • 1 teaspoon lime juice 

SHISHITO PEPPERS :

  • 1 pound shishito peppers 
  • 2 tablespoons neutral oil (such as grapeseed or canola) 
  • 1 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice 
  • 1 teaspoon flaked sea salt  (such as Maldon) 
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the garlic-herb oil: Set a large heatproof bowl in an ice bath. 

Step 2    

Pour 3 cups grapeseed oil into a large saucepan. Cook over moderate heat until shimmering. 

Step 3    

Add parsley, cilantro, basil, mint, and garlic to the oil. Fry, stirring, until the herbs are bright green and fragrant, about 15 seconds. 

Step 4    

Working carefully and quickly, pour oil mixture into  a blender. Begin blending on low, gradually increasing speed to high until the herbs are  completely incorporated, about 2 minutes.  

Step 5    

Pour the garlic-herb oil into the prepared bowl, and fold until the mixture is chilled, about 1 minute. Add 2 teaspoons lime zest, Champagne vinegar, kosher salt, and  cayenne, and stir to combine. Chill garlic-herb oil until ready to serve. 

Step 6    

Make the shishito peppers: Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over high heat. Toss the peppers with 2 tablespoons oil and kosher salt. Add half of the  peppers to the pan. Cover and cook the peppers until charred, about 8 minutes. 

Step 7    

Uncover the peppers and toss until just cooked through, about 10 seconds. Place cooked peppers in a bowl. Repeat procedure with the remaining peppers. Dress warm peppers with 1 tablespoon lime juice and flaked salt. 

Step 8    

To serve, season the garlic-herb oil with 1 teaspoon lime juice and transfer to a large shallow bowl set on a large serving platter. Arrange the shishito peppers around the bowl for dipping, and sprinkle the peppers with 1 teaspoon lime zest.

