Charred Shishito Peppers with Furikake
Charles Masters
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ryan Smith
July 2017

At Staplehouse in Atlanta, chef Ryan Smith makes his own version of the Japanese spice blend furikake that includes a housemade scallop powder and dried fermented mushrooms. A store-bought blend, however, will work perfectly here. Look for one without wasabi, as that flavor can be a bit intense on these shishitos.  Slideshow: More Pepper Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons grapeseed or  canola oil 
  • 1 pound shishito peppers
  • 1 tablespoon furikake (see Note), plus more for garnish 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice  
  • 1 teaspoon shoyu or other  soy sauce 
  • Flaky sea salt 
  • Lime wedges, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1 teaspoon of the grapeseed oil. Add half of the peppers and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until charred and tender, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Repeat with the remaining oil and peppers.  

Step 2    

Add the 1 tablespoon of furikake, the lime juice and shoyu to the shishitos and toss to combine; season with flaky sea salt. Transfer to a platter; garnish with more furikake. Serve immediately with lime wedges. 

Notes

Furikake is available  at Asian markets and many Whole Foods.

