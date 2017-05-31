Charred Shishito Peppers with Furikake

At Staplehouse in Atlanta, chef Ryan Smith makes his own version of the Japanese spice blend furikake that includes a housemade scallop powder and dried fermented mushrooms. A store-bought blend, however, will work perfectly here. Look for one without wasabi, as that flavor can be a bit intense on these shishitos. Slideshow: More Pepper Recipes
How to Make It
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1 teaspoon of the grapeseed oil. Add half of the peppers and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until charred and tender, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Repeat with the remaining oil and peppers.
Add the 1 tablespoon of furikake, the lime juice and shoyu to the shishitos and toss to combine; season with flaky sea salt. Transfer to a platter; garnish with more furikake. Serve immediately with lime wedges.
Notes
Furikake is available at Asian markets and many Whole Foods.
