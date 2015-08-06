Charred Serrano Cheddar Quesadillas
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Sarah Bolla
October 2014

Spicy fire-roasted Serrano peppers give these simple 4-ingredient cheddar quesadillas an extra kick; they’re great served with guacamole. Slideshow: More Tex-Mex Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 3 Serrano chiles, whole
  • Four 8-inch flour tortillas
  • 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, heat 1/2 teaspoon of the oil. Add the Serrano peppers and cook over medium-high heat until charred in spots and tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer the peppers to a cutting board to finely chop.

Step 2    

In a non-stick skillet, heat 1/2 teaspoon of the oil. Place one tortilla in the skillet. Scatter 1/2 cup cheddar cheese and half of the chopped Serrano chiles evenly over the top. Top it with the second tortilla and cook over moderately high heat until crisp on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip it over and cook for another 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted and the second side is golden. Repeat with the remaining oil and second quesadilla. Cut the quesadillas into wedges and serve.

Serve With

Guacamole

