Charred Okra Relish
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Stephanie Izard
June 2015

Stephanie Izard makes this supersimple Asian-inspired relish to serve alongside grilled meat. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 poblano chile
  • 1 pound okra
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 1/2 tablespoons malt vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. Grill the poblano, turning, until charred all over. Transfer to a bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and let cool. Peel, stem and seed the poblano, then  cut into 1/4-inch dice.

Step 2    

Brush the okra with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning, until lightly charred all over,  3 to 5 minutes. Let cool, then cut off the stems and slice the okra crosswise into 1/4-inch rounds.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, toss the okra with the poblano, fish sauce, shallot and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

