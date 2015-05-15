Charred Okra Relish

Stephanie Izard makes this supersimple Asian-inspired relish to serve alongside grilled meat. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Light a grill. Grill the poblano, turning, until charred all over. Transfer to a bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and let cool. Peel, stem and seed the poblano, then cut into 1/4-inch dice.
Step 2
Brush the okra with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning, until lightly charred all over, 3 to 5 minutes. Let cool, then cut off the stems and slice the okra crosswise into 1/4-inch rounds.
Step 3
In a medium bowl, toss the okra with the poblano, fish sauce, shallot and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
