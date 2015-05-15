Charred Okra Relish

How to Make It

Step 1 Light a grill. Grill the poblano, turning, until charred all over. Transfer to a bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and let cool. Peel, stem and seed the poblano, then cut into 1/4-inch dice.

Step 2 Brush the okra with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning, until lightly charred all over, 3 to 5 minutes. Let cool, then cut off the stems and slice the okra crosswise into 1/4-inch rounds.