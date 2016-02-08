Charred Mangoes with Ricotta, Honey and Caramelized Lime
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Three Blue Ducks
March 2016

A simple spiced honey syrup plus ricotta and grilled lime make these mangoes particularly good. In the summer, you can use firm but ripe peaches in place of mangoes. Slideshow: Winter Fruit Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large, ripe mangoes, peeled and cut into 2 halves each (2 pounds total)
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 large cinnamon stick
  • 1/2 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, seeds scraped
  • 2 medium limes, halved crosswise
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 cup fresh ricotta cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a grill pan over moderately high heat until hot. In a medium bowl, toss the mango halves with the olive oil. Grill the mangoes over moderately high heat until nicely charred on all sides, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and cut each half into 6 wedges. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the honey, cinnamon stick, vanilla bean and seeds and 1/4 cup of water. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the syrup coats the back of a spoon, about 7 minutes. Discard the vanilla bean and cinnamon stick.

Step 3    

Sprinkle the lime halves with the sugar. Grill, cut side down, until the sugar caramelizes, about 4 minutes. 

Step 4    

Arrange the charred mangoes on plates. Dollop the ricotta alongside and drizzle with the honey syrup. Serve with the caramelized lime halves.

Make Ahead

The honey syrup can be refrigerated for 3 days. Rewarm gently before serving.

