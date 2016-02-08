Charred Mangoes with Ricotta, Honey and Caramelized Lime

A simple spiced honey syrup plus ricotta and grilled lime make these mangoes particularly good. In the summer, you can use firm but ripe peaches in place of mangoes. Slideshow: Winter Fruit Dessert Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a grill pan over moderately high heat until hot. In a medium bowl, toss the mango halves with the olive oil. Grill the mangoes over moderately high heat until nicely charred on all sides, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and cut each half into 6 wedges.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the honey, cinnamon stick, vanilla bean and seeds and 1/4 cup of water. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the syrup coats the back of a spoon, about 7 minutes. Discard the vanilla bean and cinnamon stick.
Sprinkle the lime halves with the sugar. Grill, cut side down, until the sugar caramelizes, about 4 minutes.
Arrange the charred mangoes on plates. Dollop the ricotta alongside and drizzle with the honey syrup. Serve with the caramelized lime halves.
Make Ahead
