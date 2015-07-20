Charred Green Beans with Apricots

© Nicole Franzen
F&W’s Justin Chapple adds sweet apricots to his fiery and fresh-tasting sautéed green beans. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes
In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the green beans and cook over high heat until charred on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the apricots, lime juice, fish sauce, chile and mint. Season with salt. Transfer to a platter and serve.
