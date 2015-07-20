Charred Green Beans with Apricots
Justin Chapple
August 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple adds sweet apricots to his fiery and fresh-tasting sautéed green beans. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2 pound haricots verts
  • 3 apricots—halved, pitted and cut into 1/4-inch-thick wedges
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce
  • 1 Thai chile, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup mint leaves, chopped
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the green beans and cook over high heat until charred on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the apricots, lime juice, fish sauce, chile and mint. Season with salt. Transfer to a platter and serve.

