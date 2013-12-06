Charred Edamame with Sea Salt and Black Pepper

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Use a cast iron or similarly heavy-bottomed skillet to make this simple, delicious charred edamame, which is seasoned only with a bit of sea salt and cracked black pepper. Plus: More Healthy Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Thaw, rinse, and pat dry edamame pods.
Step 2
Heat a large skillet over high heat until smoking hot. Add oil, and then stir in the edamame pods to coat with oil.
Step 3
Allow to sit untouched in pan for 30 seconds, then stir. Repeat several times until edamame pods are evenly charred, 3-5 minutes.
Step 4
Remove from heat and season well with salt and pepper.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5