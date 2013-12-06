Charred Edamame with Sea Salt and Black Pepper
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
January 2013

Use a cast iron or similarly heavy-bottomed skillet to make this simple, delicious charred edamame, which is seasoned only with a bit of sea salt and cracked black pepper. Plus: More Healthy Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound (16 ounces) frozen edamame in pods
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil (or other high flashpoint oil)
  • Large flaked sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Thaw, rinse, and pat dry edamame pods.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over high heat until smoking hot. Add oil, and then stir in the edamame pods to coat with oil.

Step 3    

Allow to sit untouched in pan for 30 seconds, then stir. Repeat several times until edamame pods are evenly charred, 3-5 minutes.

Step 4    

Remove from heat and season well with salt and pepper.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up