Charred Cucumber Panzanella with Grilled Steak

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Rub steaks with 1 tablespoon olive oil, and sprinkle with 2 teaspoons kosher salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, place cucumber halves, cut sides down, on oiled grates. Grill, uncovered and without turning, until cut sides are blackened, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from grill, and set aside to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Step 3 Drizzle both sides of bread slices with remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, and sprinkle with 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place on grates, and grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until charred but still chewy, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from grill, and let cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Tear bread into 1-inch pieces, and toss with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Set aside.

Step 4 Place steaks on oiled grates. Grill, uncovered, until medium-rare, 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or to desired degree of doneness. Transfer steaks to a cutting board, and let rest 10 minutes before thinly slicing against the grain.

Step