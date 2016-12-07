Charred Coconut  Green Beans 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, cover the coconut with water and let stand at room temperature until softened, 45 minutes. Drain and transfer to a food processor. Add the jalapeño, yogurt and ginger and pulse until a coarse paste forms.

Step 2 In a small skillet, heat 2 teaspoons of the oil. Add the curry leaves and mustard seeds and cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until the seeds start to pop, about 30 seconds. Transfer to the food processor with the coconut mixture and pulse until just combined. Season with salt and pepper.