Charred Chili-Lime Beans
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
June 2018

Beans and peas rarely find their way to the grill—the small, slippery pods would fall right through the grill grates, and they would cook unevenly inside a grill basket. Enter the plancha: This flat metal griddle gives pea pods a hint of char that matches their natural sweetness and starchiness. Just toss them on, give them a stir, and pull them off a couple minutes later.
Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh or thawed frozen beans in pods, such as edamame, English peas, or chickpeas 
  • 1 tablespoon neutral oil 
  • 1 teaspoon chili-lime salt (such as Tajín Clásico Seasoning), or more to taste 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set up a plancha for cooking  (see Note for technique). 

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss beans with oil. Transfer beans to plancha and arrange in a single layer. Cook beans until charred on one side, 2  to 3 minutes. Use a long-handled spatula to toss beans. Cook until tender, 1 to 3 minutes, depending on type and freshness of beans.

Step 3    

Use spatula to transfer cooked beans to bowl; add chili-lime salt. Toss to coat beans, and serve immediately.

Notes

Grilling a la plancha

