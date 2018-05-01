Charred Chili-Lime Beans

Beans and peas rarely find their way to the grill—the small, slippery pods would fall right through the grill grates, and they would cook unevenly inside a grill basket. Enter the plancha: This flat metal griddle gives pea pods a hint of char that matches their natural sweetness and starchiness. Just toss them on, give them a stir, and pull them off a couple minutes later.
How to Make It
Set up a plancha for cooking (see Note for technique).
In a large bowl, toss beans with oil. Transfer beans to plancha and arrange in a single layer. Cook beans until charred on one side, 2 to 3 minutes. Use a long-handled spatula to toss beans. Cook until tender, 1 to 3 minutes, depending on type and freshness of beans.
Use spatula to transfer cooked beans to bowl; add chili-lime salt. Toss to coat beans, and serve immediately.
Notes
