Charred Carrot Puree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Lee Bailey
November 1993

This side dish was inspired by a recipe for charred carrot soup by Anne Disrude, a former Food & Wine associate test kitchen director. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon safflower or corn oil
  • 3 pounds carrots, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the oil over high heat. Add the carrots and toss to coat evenly. Cook, stirring frequently, until they begin to char and blacken around the edges, 20 to 25 minutes.

Step 2    

Transfer the carrots to a food processor and add the milk, lemon juice, salt, pepper and remaining 4 tablespoons butter. Puree until smooth.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be made up to 1 day ahead; reheat over hot water in a double boiler.

