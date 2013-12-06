Charred Carrot Puree

This side dish was inspired by a recipe for charred carrot soup by Anne Disrude, a former Food & Wine associate test kitchen director. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large heavy skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the oil over high heat. Add the carrots and toss to coat evenly. Cook, stirring frequently, until they begin to char and blacken around the edges, 20 to 25 minutes.
Step 2
Transfer the carrots to a food processor and add the milk, lemon juice, salt, pepper and remaining 4 tablespoons butter. Puree until smooth.
Make Ahead
The recipe can be made up to 1 day ahead; reheat over hot water in a double boiler.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5