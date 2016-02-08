Charred Broccolini and Escarole Salad

F&W’s Justin Chapple makes salad compelling by charring the vegetables. Here he pairs smoky Broccolini with crisp escarole in a Champagne vinegar dressing. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a large bowl, toss the Broccolini with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat until lightly charred and crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a work surface; cut in half crosswise.
Brush the bread with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly browned and crisp, about 3 minutes total. Transfer to a plate and rub with the cut sides of the garlic clove. Let cool slightly, then tear into bite-size pieces.
In a serving bowl, mix the vinegar, onion and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the escarole, Broccolini, garlic bread and chile and toss well. Season with salt and pepper, toss again and serve.
