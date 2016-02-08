Charred Broccolini and Escarole Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
March 2016

F&W’s Justin Chapple makes salad compelling by charring the vegetables. Here he pairs smoky Broccolini with crisp escarole in a Champagne vinegar dressing. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds Broccolini, thick stems halved lengthwise
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper
  • Two 3/4 -inch-thick slices cut from a sourdough boule
  • 1 garlic clove, halved
  • 1/4 cup Champagne vinegar
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 8 cups torn white and light green escarole leaves
  • 1 fresh hot red chile—stemmed, seeded and very thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a large bowl, toss the Broccolini with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat until lightly charred and crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a work surface; cut in half crosswise.  

Step 2    

Brush the bread with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly browned and crisp, about 3 minutes total. Transfer to a plate and rub with the cut sides of the garlic clove. Let cool slightly, then tear into bite-size pieces.

Step 3    

In a serving bowl, mix the vinegar, onion and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the escarole, Broccolini, garlic bread and chile and toss well. Season with salt and pepper, toss again and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Wine: Exuberant, red-fruited Sangiovese.

