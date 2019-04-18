Charred Broccoli Salad

This quick salad is our new favorite way to eat broccoli—and it’s delicious hot or cold. Charring brings out depth, and the miso dressing is packed with flavor from rice vinegar, ginger, and garlic. Don’t be afraid to let the broccoli get a strong char on the grill—that’s what sets this salad apart from the pack and will keep your guests coming back for more.
How to Make It
Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Lightly oil grates.
Toss together broccoli, bell pepper halves, vegetable oil, and soy sauce in a medium bowl. Place vegetables on grates, and grill, uncovered, until charred on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from grill, and let cool 10 minutes. Cut bell pepper into strips. Cut broccoli into florets; discard stems or reserve for another use. Chop florets.
Whisk together rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, miso, ginger, and garlic in a large bowl. Add broccoli, bell pepper, orange segments, raisins, and almonds; toss to combine. Serve immediately, or chill until ready to serve.