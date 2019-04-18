Charred Broccoli Salad
Greg Dupree
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine

This quick salad is our new favorite way to eat broccoli—and it’s delicious hot or cold. Charring brings out depth, and the miso dressing is packed with flavor from rice vinegar, ginger, and garlic. Don’t be afraid to let the broccoli get a strong char on the grill—that’s what sets this salad apart from the pack and will keep your guests coming back for more.

Ingredients

  • 2 small heads broccoli (about 8 ounces), halved
  • 1 red bell pepper, halved
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce or tamari
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons white miso
  • 1 tablespoon grated peeled fresh ginger (from 1 [1-inch] piece)
  • 1 garlic clove, grated on a Microplane grater
  • 2 medium oranges, peeled and segmented (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds, lightly toasted

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Lightly oil grates.

Step 2    

Toss together broccoli, bell pepper halves, vegetable oil, and soy sauce in a medium bowl. Place vegetables on grates, and grill, uncovered, until charred on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from grill, and let cool 10 minutes. Cut bell pepper into strips. Cut broccoli into florets; discard stems or reserve for another use. Chop florets.

Step 3    

Whisk together rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, miso, ginger, and garlic in a large bowl. Add broccoli, bell pepper, orange segments, raisins, and almonds; toss to combine. Serve immediately, or chill until ready to serve.

