Charred Broccoli with Blue Cheese Dressing and Spiced Crispies
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Stephanie Izard
June 2015

Chicago chef Stephanie Izard amps up broccoli with a punchy vinaigrette, creamy blue cheese dressing and an irresistibly crunchy, butter-toasted Rice Krispies topping. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

DRESSING

  • 1/3 cup heavy cream
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Pinch of dark brown sugar
  • 3 ounces smoked or Maytag blue cheese, crumbled (see Note)
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • Salt

BROCCOLI

  • 2 pounds broccoli, cut into 1 1/2-inch florets with stems
  • 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons harissa
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon Sriracha
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup minced shallots
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 cup crisped rice cereal, such as Rice Krispies

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dressing

In a small saucepan, warm the heavy cream until hot. Whisk in the crushed red pepper, sugar and one-third of the blue cheese until melted. Let cool completely, then whisk in the sour cream and the remaining cheese. Season the dressing with salt.

Step 2    Prepare the broccoli

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the  broccoli until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain well and spread on a large baking sheet to cool.

Step 3    

In a blender, combine the vinegar, harissa, lemon zest and juice, soy sauce, mustard and Sriracha and puree. With the blender on, gradually add the olive oil until incorporated. Transfer the vinaigrette to a medium bowl and stir in the shallots. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

In a medium skillet, melt the butter. Add the cereal and 11/2 teaspoons of the harissa vinaigrette and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain.

Step 5    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a large bowl, toss the broccoli with half of the remaining vinaigrette and season  with salt. Grill the broccoli over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred all over, about 5 minutes.  Transfer to a plate.

Step 6    

Spread the blue cheese dressing on a platter and scatter the broccoli on top. Garnish with the spiced crispies and  serve, passing the remaining harissa vinaigrette at the table.

Make Ahead

The blue cheese dressing can be refrigerated overnight.

Notes

Izard likes using Rogue Creamery Smokey Blue Cheese.

Suggested Pairing

To go with the funkiness of the blue cheese in this salad, try a Farmhouse Ale.

