Charred Broccoli and Red Onion Salad

Chef Ashley Christensen cuts broccoli heads into thick lengthwise slices, then grills and serves them with sweet grilled red onion. For this recipe, it's super-important to use broccoli with large, very tight heads in order to cut them into steaks. Slideshow: Grilled Vegetable Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the broccoli steaks with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and crisp-tender, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet and let cool.
Meanwhile, brush the red onions with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and softened, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool, then cut into 3/4-inch pieces.
In a large bowl, toss the tomatoes with the 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the vinegar and a generous pinch of salt and let stand for 5 minutes. Add the grilled onions; season with salt and pepper. Arrange the broccoli on plates or a platter and spoon the tomato-red onion salad on top. Garnish with shaved ricotta salata and serve right away.
