Charred Broccoli and Red Onion Salad
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ashley Christensen
June 2014

Chef Ashley Christensen cuts broccoli heads into thick lengthwise slices, then grills and serves them with sweet grilled red onion. For this recipe, it's super-important to use broccoli with large, very tight heads in order to cut them into steaks. Slideshow: Grilled Vegetable Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large, tight heads of broccoli (2 1/2 pounds), cut lengthwise into 3/4-inch-thick steaks (reserve any florets for another use)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 medium red onions, sliced crosswise 1/2 inch thick
  • 3 medium tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • Shaved ricotta salata, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the broccoli steaks with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and crisp-tender, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet and let cool.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, brush the red onions with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and softened, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool, then cut into 3/4-inch pieces.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the tomatoes with the 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the vinegar and a generous pinch of salt and let stand for 5 minutes. Add the grilled onions; season with salt and pepper. Arrange the broccoli on plates or a platter and spoon the tomato-red onion salad on top. Garnish with shaved ricotta salata and serve right away.

