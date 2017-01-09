Charmoula-Spiced Salmon with Za’atar Vegetables 

Author Name: JaneFCooks

Review Body: The recipe sounds delectable. Hated beets as a kid but eat it now when hidden in salads, sides, wraps and sandwiches. i love spicy marinades with my seafood, but have never tried Charmoula before. I think it will go well with chicken too. Zaatar does add a punch to many dishes. Although, the quality of zaatar mixes vary a lot. Most in the market contain fillings like wheat, or even citric acid in place of sumac, and importantly low quality and less amount of the zaatar herb. If buying online, be sure to search for quality Za'atar, Za'atar with no fillings, pure Za'atar, or zaatar no salt.

Date Published: 2017-08-16