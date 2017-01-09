Charmoula-Spiced Salmon with Za’atar Vegetables 
© Justin Chapple
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Jared Wentworth
February 2017

Chef Jared Wentworth of Chicago’s Longman & Eagle looks to fresh spices such as cumin and coriander to bring fabulous flavor to healthy dishes like the crisp salmon and vegetables here. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

VEGETABLES:

  • 1/2 pound baby golden beets, scrubbed and quartered 
  • 1/2 pound baby carrots, halved lengthwise 
  • 1/4 pound shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 tablespoons za’atar (see Note) 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3/4 pound baby bok choy, chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 

CHARMOULA :

  • 1 cup lightly packed parsley leaves 
  • 1 cup lightly packed cilantro leaves 
  • 2 large garlic cloves, crushed 
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander 
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin 
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika 
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice 
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper

SALMON:

  • Four 5- to 6-ounce salmon fillets 
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon each ground coriander and cumin 
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika  
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the vegetables Preheat the oven to 375°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the beets, carrots and mushrooms with the olive oil and za’atar and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 30 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Immediately transfer the vegetables to a large bowl and fold in the bok choy until just wilted. Stir in the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, make the charmoula In a food processor, combine everything except the salt and pepper and puree until nearly smooth. Scrape into a medium bowl and season with salt and pepper.  

Step 3    

Make the salmon Season the fish with salt and black pepper. In a small bowl, whisk the ground coriander and cumin with the paprika and crushed red pepper. Season the salmon with the spice mixture.  

Step 4    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the fish to the skillet skin side down and press gently with a spatula to flatten. Cook the fish over moderate heat until the skin is golden, about 4 minutes. Flip the fish and cook until medium within, about 3 minutes longer. Drain briefly on paper towels. Serve the fish with the vegetables and charmoula. 

Make Ahead

The charmoula can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Notes

Za’atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend made with sesame seeds, sumac and herbs, is available at specialty food stores and Middle Eastern markets and on amazon.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up