Charmoula-Spiced Salmon with Za’atar Vegetables 

Chef Jared Wentworth of Chicago’s Longman & Eagle looks to fresh spices such as cumin and coriander to bring fabulous flavor to healthy dishes like the crisp salmon and vegetables here. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
Make the vegetables Preheat the oven to 375°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the beets, carrots and mushrooms with the olive oil and za’atar and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 30 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Immediately transfer the vegetables to a large bowl and fold in the bok choy until just wilted. Stir in the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, make the charmoula In a food processor, combine everything except the salt and pepper and puree until nearly smooth. Scrape into a medium bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Make the salmon Season the fish with salt and black pepper. In a small bowl, whisk the ground coriander and cumin with the paprika and crushed red pepper. Season the salmon with the spice mixture.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the fish to the skillet skin side down and press gently with a spatula to flatten. Cook the fish over moderate heat until the skin is golden, about 4 minutes. Flip the fish and cook until medium within, about 3 minutes longer. Drain briefly on paper towels. Serve the fish with the vegetables and charmoula.
Make Ahead
Notes
Za’atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend made with sesame seeds, sumac and herbs, is available at specialty food stores and Middle Eastern markets and on amazon.com.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: Love my salmon spicy!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-11
Author Name: JaneFCooks
Review Body: The recipe sounds delectable. Hated beets as a kid but eat it now when hidden in salads, sides, wraps and sandwiches. i love spicy marinades with my seafood, but have never tried Charmoula before. I think it will go well with chicken too. Zaatar does add a punch to many dishes. Although, the quality of zaatar mixes vary a lot. Most in the market contain fillings like wheat, or even citric acid in place of sumac, and importantly low quality and less amount of the zaatar herb. If buying online, be sure to search for quality Za'atar, Za'atar with no fillings, pure Za'atar, or zaatar no salt.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-08-16
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: Loved the middle eastern flavors. Will definitely be making this again, especially the vegetables with baby bok choy as a side dish. Charmoula reminded me of a chimichurri sauce, and with all the other flavors I don't think it was super necessary but I will use it for something else as it made more than enough.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-14