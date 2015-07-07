Charleston Sour

In this tribute to his hometown, Charleston mixologist Ryan Casey uses a DIY pineapple vinegar. “Pineapples are all over Charleston...on people’s gates and on a big fountain downtown,” he says. The pineapple became an international symbol of hospitality back in Colonial times when seafaring captains would return home from the Caribbean and spike a pineapple on their gate—a signal to neighbors that they were welcome to visit. Slideshow: Whiskey Drinks



Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015