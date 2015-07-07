Charleston Sour
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Ryan Casey

In this tribute to his hometown, Charleston mixologist Ryan Casey uses a DIY pineapple vinegar. “Pineapples are all over Charleston...on people’s gates and on a big fountain downtown,” he says. The pineapple became an international symbol of hospitality back in Colonial times when seafaring captains would return home from the Caribbean and spike a pineapple on their gate—a signal to neighbors that they were welcome to visit. Slideshow: Whiskey Drinks

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 ounces bourbon, preferably Bulleit
  • 1/2 ounce Pineapple Vinegar (see Note)
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • Ice
  • 1/4 ounce Sercial Madeira
  • 1/4 Sercial Madeira

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the bourbon, Pineapple Vinegar, lemon juice and Simple Syrup. Fill the shaker with ice, shake well and strain into  a chilled, ice-filled highball glass. Float the Madeira on top, slowly pouring it over the back of a bar spoon near the drink’s surface.

Notes

Pineapple Vinegar: In a medium saucepan, simmer 4 ounces unsweetened pineapple juice over high heat until reduced by half, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in 6 ounces white vinegar and 1/4 cup sugar. Let stand until the sugar completely dissolves, about 10 minutes. Pour the infused vinegar into a jar and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 9 ounces.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up