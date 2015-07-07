Charleston Shrub
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Ryan Casey

In this supertangy mocktail, John deBary combines two new additions to the mocktail arsenal: verjus (unripe grape juice) and DIY vinegar. The pineapple vinegar is from Ryan Casey, whose Charleston Sour inspired this recipe.  Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Pineapple Vinegar (See Note)
  • 1 ounce chilled verjus (see Note)
  • 3/4 ounce Honey Syrup
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces chilled club soda

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the Pineapple Vinegar, verjus, Honey Syrup and lemon juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled highball glass and stir in the club soda.

Notes

Verjus, the tart juice pressed from unripe grapes, is available at specialty food stores.

Pineapple Vinegar: In a medium saucepan, simmer 4 ounces unsweetened pineapple juice over high heat until reduced by half, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in 6 ounce white vinegar and 1/4 cup sugar. Let stand until the sugar completely dissolves, about 10 minutes. Pour the infused vinegar into a jar and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 9 ounces.

