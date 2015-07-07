Charleston Shrub

In this supertangy mocktail, John deBary combines two new additions to the mocktail arsenal: verjus (unripe grape juice) and DIY vinegar. The pineapple vinegar is from Ryan Casey, whose Charleston Sour inspired this recipe.
Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the Pineapple Vinegar, verjus, Honey Syrup and lemon juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled highball glass and stir in the club soda.
Notes
Verjus, the tart juice pressed from unripe grapes, is available at specialty food stores.
Pineapple Vinegar: In a medium saucepan, simmer 4 ounces unsweetened pineapple juice over high heat until reduced by half, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in 6 ounce white vinegar and 1/4 cup sugar. Let stand until the sugar completely dissolves, about 10 minutes. Pour the infused vinegar into a jar and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 9 ounces.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5