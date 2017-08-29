Charcuterie Fried Rice 

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Add the eggs and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat until set on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Fold the omelet over itself and cook until just golden and set, about 2 minutes more. Using a slotted spatula, transfer to a work surface to cool slightly, then coarsely chop.

Step 2

Heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the salami and mortadella and stir-fry over moderately high heat until lightly browned and barely rendered, about 3 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and stir-fry until fragrant and softened, about 2 minutes. Add the rice and stir-fry until hot, about 3 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce and lime juice, then fold in the eggs, cilantro and scallions. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with sambal oelek.