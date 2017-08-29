Charcuterie Fried Rice 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
October 2017

In this Chinese-Italian mash-up of fried rice, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple includes salami and mortadella, along with more traditional ingredients like ginger, soy sauce and scallions. Slideshow: More Fried Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup canola oil 
  • 4 large eggs, beaten 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 4 ounces spicy salami,  cut into 1/4-inch dice 
  • 4 ounces mortadella with pistachios,  cut into 1/4-inch dice 
  • 1/4 cup minced ginger 
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 6 cups steamed white rice, cooled
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce 
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice 
  • 1 cup chopped cilantro 
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced 
  • Sambal oelek, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Add the eggs and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat until set on  the bottom, about 2 minutes. Fold the omelet over itself and cook until just golden and set, about 2 minutes more. Using a slotted spatula, transfer to  a work surface to cool slightly, then coarsely chop.  

Step 2    

Heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the salami and mortadella and stir-fry over moderately high heat until lightly browned and barely rendered, about 3 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and stir-fry until  fragrant and softened, about 2 minutes. Add the rice and stir-fry until hot, about  3 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce and lime juice, then fold in the eggs, cilantro and scallions. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with sambal oelek. 

