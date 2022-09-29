Chandelier Martini

From the Chandelier Bar at the Four Seasons in New Orleans, this cocktail punches well above your standard hotel bar martini. Stirred exactly 24 times, this classic martini is made extra special with the addition of Chandelier Magic, a citrusy and aromatic homemade blend of bitters. Herbsaint, an anise-flavored liqueur historically used in lieu of absinthe in New Orleans, brings a subtle herbaceousness to the Chandelier Magic which pairs perfectly with the slightly–sweet Old Tom-style gin. While this recipe calls for three gins, they each bring a unique flavor that combine elegantly in this aromatic martini. The juniper-forward Bombay melds with the botanical Hendrick's with notes of cucumber and rose, the Old Tom-style gin diminishes any harshness from the other gins and brings depth and complexity. The round sides of a martini-coupe help lift this cocktail's floral aroma as one sips. A rare martini which can truly shift from cocktail hour to dinner, the Chandelier Martini is surprisingly smooth and gentle, making it very food-friendly. Don't forget to hold on to the extra Chandelier Magic; the bitters mixture is delicious with some simple seltzer water for a refreshing, low-ABV spritz, or try a dash or two in your next gin and tonic.

By Hadi Ktiri
Published on September 29, 2022
Chandelier Martini
Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

Chandelier Magic

  • ½ tablespoon  (1/4 ounce) grapefruit bitters

  • ½ tablespoon  (1/4 ounce) maraschino liqueur (such as Luxardo)

  • ½ tablespoon  (1/4 ounce) Herbsaint

Martini

  • 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) Bombay Dry Gin  

  • 3 tablespoons (2 ounces) Hendrick's Gin

  • 1 ⅓ tablespoons (3/4 ounce) dry vermouth (such as Carpano Blanco)

  • 1 tablespoon (1/2 ounce) Old Tom-style gin (such as Henry Ramos, Hayman's or Aviation)

  • 6 dashes Chandelier Magic

  • 3 pitted vermouth brined olives, lemon twist, pickled mirliton, for garnish

Directions

Make the Chandelier Magic:

  1. Stir together all ingredients. Transfer to a small dasher bottle or empty bitters bottle. Chandelier Magic can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 month.

Make the martini:

  1. Combine Bombay Dry Gin, Hendrick's Gin, vermouth, Old Tom-style gin and Chandelier Magic in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir 24 times. Strain into a chilled crystal martini-coupe glass. Serve garnishes on the side in a rocks glass filled with crushed ice.

