Chancellor
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Sam Ross

Little Branch • Manhattan The Australian-born, fauxhawk-coiffed Sam Ross is a rock star in Manhattan mixology circles. A brilliant interpreter of venerable cocktails, he's made a signature of unsung classics like the Chancellor, a nicely dry variation on the Manhattan that combines Scotch, port and vermouth. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the Scotch, port, vermouth and bitters and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up