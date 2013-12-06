Little Branch • Manhattan The Australian-born, fauxhawk-coiffed Sam Ross is a rock star in Manhattan mixology circles. A brilliant interpreter of venerable cocktails, he's made a signature of unsung classics like the Chancellor, a nicely dry variation on the Manhattan that combines Scotch, port and vermouth. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the Scotch, port, vermouth and bitters and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe.
