Chana Masala

Step 2

In a medium enameled cast-iron casserole, melt the ghee over moderately high heat. Add the onions and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are softened and beginning to brown, about 9 minutes. Add the coriander, cumin, garam masala and turmeric and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Scrape the cilantro mixture into the casserole and stir until the onions are well coated. Add the chickpeas and the tomatoes and their liquid. Cover and cook over moderate heat until the chickpeas are tender and the liquid has thickened slightly, about 30 minutes. Serve with steamed rice, lemon wedges and cilantro leaves.