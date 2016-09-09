Chana Masala

Cozy and comforting with lots of spice, this hearty and aromatic chickpea dish makes a great vegetarian weeknight supper. Slideshow: More Chickpea Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, combine the cilantro with ginger, garlic and chiles. Pulse until finely chopped.
In a medium enameled cast-iron casserole, melt the ghee over moderately high heat. Add the onions and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are softened and beginning to brown, about 9 minutes. Add the coriander, cumin, garam masala and turmeric and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Scrape the cilantro mixture into the casserole and stir until the onions are well coated. Add the chickpeas and the tomatoes and their liquid. Cover and cook over moderate heat until the chickpeas are tender and the liquid has thickened slightly, about 30 minutes. Serve with steamed rice, lemon wedges and cilantro leaves.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Daniel Herrera
Review Body: I see onion is in the directions but onion is not on the ingredient list how many and what kind of onion does this recipe call for? I am actually making this recipe right now and I didn't get any onions!!! luckily I have some so I am using 1 large yellow onion... wish me luck.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-10
Author Name: L
Review Body: This is a great recipe! As already noted, the onion was not included on the ingredients list. I used one large onion and it worked perfectly. Will make again...
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-24