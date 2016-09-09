Chana Masala
Abby Hocking
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Anna Painter

Cozy and comforting with lots of spice, this hearty and aromatic chickpea dish makes a great vegetarian weeknight supper.

Ingredients

  • 1 small bunch of cilantro, stems and leaves chopped (1 cup)
  • One 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 3 Thai green chiles, halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 4 tablespoons ghee
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons garam masala
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • Three 15-ounce cans chickpeas, drained
  • One 28-ounce can whole plum tomatoes, finely chopped, juices reserved
  • Steamed basmati rice, lemon wedges and cilantro leaves, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the cilantro with ginger, garlic and chiles. Pulse until finely chopped.

Step 2    

In a medium enameled cast-iron casserole, melt the ghee over moderately high heat. Add the onions and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are softened and beginning to brown, about 9 minutes. Add the coriander, cumin, garam masala and turmeric and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Scrape the cilantro mixture into the casserole and stir until the onions are well coated. Add the chickpeas and the tomatoes and their liquid. Cover and cook over moderate heat until the chickpeas are tender and the liquid has thickened slightly, about 30 minutes. Serve with steamed rice, lemon wedges and cilantro leaves.

Make Ahead

The chana masala can be refrigerated for 4 days.

