Champagne Sabayon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 2 1/2 CUPS
Charles Dale
March 1996

The leftover sabayon can be passed separately or served the next day with berries. Beautiful Desserts

Ingredients

  • 4 large egg yolks
  • 1/3 cup Champagne
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream

How to Make It

Step

In a bowl, combine the egg yolks, Champagne, sugar and salt. Set the bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water and whisk constantly until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk occasionally until cool. In another bowl, beat the cream to firm peaks, then fold into the sabayon. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.

Make Ahead

The sabayon can be refrigerated for 1 day.

