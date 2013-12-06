Champagne Sabayon

The leftover sabayon can be passed separately or served the next day with berries. Beautiful Desserts
How to Make It
Step
In a bowl, combine the egg yolks, Champagne, sugar and salt. Set the bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water and whisk constantly until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk occasionally until cool. In another bowl, beat the cream to firm peaks, then fold into the sabayon. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.
Make Ahead
The sabayon can be refrigerated for 1 day.
