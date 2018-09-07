Champagne-Glazed Strawberries

Zabaglione—a boozy Italian custard sauce—is made by whisking together egg yolks, sugar, and a splash of wine. This recipe is based on the traditional master recipe, which uses half an eggshell of sugar and half an eggshell of wine for each yolk. Here, champagne is a great choice to pair with fresh strawberries.
How to Make It
Beat yolks in a heatproof bowl, preferably copper, until combined. Add sugar and salt, whisking constantly, until combined.
Pour wine into yolk mixture and whisk until sugar is dissolved, about 30 seconds.
Place bowl over a saucepan of barely simmering water, and whisk mixture vigorously to incorporate air into mixture. Whisk until custard is warm, tripled in volume, and leaves a ribbon on surface as it falls from whisk, 8 to 9 minutes. Remove from heat.
Heat broiler to high and arrange oven rack in top third of oven. Arrange a single layer of macerated strawberries in the bottom of each of 4 crème brûlée dishes, and top with enough zabaglione to cover (about 1/3 cup per dish). Broil until zabaglione is bubbly and browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5