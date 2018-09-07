Champagne-Glazed Strawberries

How to Make It

Step 1 Beat yolks in a heatproof bowl, preferably copper, until combined. Add sugar and salt, whisking constantly, until combined.

Step 2 Pour wine into yolk mixture and whisk until sugar is dissolved, about 30 seconds.

Step 3 Place bowl over a saucepan of barely simmering water, and whisk mixture vigorously to incorporate air into mixture. Whisk until custard is warm, tripled in volume, and leaves a ribbon on surface as it falls from whisk, 8 to 9 minutes. Remove from heat.