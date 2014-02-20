Chai-Spiced Butter Cookies
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 30
Kristen Stevens
March 2014

These gently spiced butter cookies will remind you of a hot cup of chai. Slideshow: Christmas Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 stick (1/2 cup) salted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon cardamom
  • 1/4 teaspoon cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°.

Step 2    

In a large bowl cream together the butter and powdered sugar until well combined. Add the flour, vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, nutmeg and salt and continue mixing for 2 more minutes.

Step 3    

Divide the dough into 2 equal parts and roll into 7-inch logs. Cut 15 cookies from each log. Bake on an ungreased cookie sheet for 10-12 minutes, or until the cookies are just barely browned on the bottom.

Step 4    

Remove from the oven and let rest for 1 minute before moving the cookies onto a cooling rack.

Make Ahead

Cookies can be made up to 3 days in advance and stored in an air-tight container at room temperature or frozen for up to a month. Unbaked cookie dough can be frozen for up to 3 months. Frozen cookies can be baked straight from the freezer, just add an extra minute or two to the baking time.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up