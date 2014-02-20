Chai-Spiced Butter Cookies

Divide the dough into 2 equal parts and roll into 7-inch logs. Cut 15 cookies from each log. Bake on an ungreased cookie sheet for 10-12 minutes, or until the cookies are just barely browned on the bottom.

In a large bowl cream together the butter and powdered sugar until well combined. Add the flour, vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, nutmeg and salt and continue mixing for 2 more minutes.

Make Ahead

Cookies can be made up to 3 days in advance and stored in an air-tight container at room temperature or frozen for up to a month. Unbaked cookie dough can be frozen for up to 3 months. Frozen cookies can be baked straight from the freezer, just add an extra minute or two to the baking time.