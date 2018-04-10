Ceviche
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Ludovic Lefebvre

Learn how to make Ludo Lefebvre's easy ceviche recipe. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

FOR THE CEVICHE:

  • 12 ounces boneless skinless dorade fillets, very thinly sliced (or use any fresh light white fish like snapper)
  • 1 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 hothouse cucumbers, very coarsely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon champagne vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground white pepper

FOR THE PICKLED ONIONS:

  • 1 red onion, cut into 1/8-inch-thick rings
  • 1/2 cup sherry vinegar

FOR THE GARNISHES:

  • 2 small jalapeño chiles, cut crosswise into very thin slices (about 48 slices)
  • 2/3 cup (loosely packed) fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1 cup (loosely packed) sprigs of purslane
  • 12 borage flowers
  • Fleur de sel

How to Make It

Step 1    TO PREPARE THE CEVICHE:

Gently toss the sliced fresh fish and lemon juice in a large bowl then set the mixture aside for 30 minutes, or until the fish is opaque. Drain the lemon juice and refrigerate until cold.

Step 2    

Blend the cucumbers in a high-powered blender until smooth. Strain the cucumber mixture in a fine-meshed sieve to extract the cucumber water; discard the solids. You should have about 2 cups of green cucumber water. Mix the cucumber water, balsamic vinegar, and champagne vinegar in a medium bowl to blend. Season the cucumber liquid to taste with salt and pepper, then whisk in the xanthan gum to thicken slightly. Refrigerate until cold.

Step 3    TO PREPARE THE PICKLED ONIONS:

Cook the red onions in a small saucepan for 30 seconds, then drain and quickly submerge the onions in a bowl of ice water until the onions are cold. Strain the onions then transfer them to a small bowl. Add the vinegar and marinate the onions for 1 hour. Strain the onions again, then cover and refrigerate.

Step 4    TO SERVE:

Arrange the fish slices over the bottom of 6 shallow soup plates. Spoon about 5 tablespoons of cucumber water over the fish on each plate and scatter the pickled red onions (about 4 per plate) over the fish. Garnish with the jalapeño slices, cilantro leaves, purslane, and borage flowers. Season with a touch of fleur de sel and serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up