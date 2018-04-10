How to Make It

Step 1 TO PREPARE THE CEVICHE: Gently toss the sliced fresh fish and lemon juice in a large bowl then set the mixture aside for 30 minutes, or until the fish is opaque. Drain the lemon juice and refrigerate until cold.

Step 2 Blend the cucumbers in a high-powered blender until smooth. Strain the cucumber mixture in a fine-meshed sieve to extract the cucumber water; discard the solids. You should have about 2 cups of green cucumber water. Mix the cucumber water, balsamic vinegar, and champagne vinegar in a medium bowl to blend. Season the cucumber liquid to taste with salt and pepper, then whisk in the xanthan gum to thicken slightly. Refrigerate until cold.

Step 3 TO PREPARE THE PICKLED ONIONS: Cook the red onions in a small saucepan for 30 seconds, then drain and quickly submerge the onions in a bowl of ice water until the onions are cold. Strain the onions then transfer them to a small bowl. Add the vinegar and marinate the onions for 1 hour. Strain the onions again, then cover and refrigerate.