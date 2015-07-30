Ceviche with Corn and Sweet Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, whisk together the lime juice, chile paste, yellow onion and salt. Set aside.

Step 2 Soak the red onion in a small bowl of cold water for 5 minutes. Drain well.

Step 3 Meanwhile, steam the sweet potato on a steamer rack set over boiling water, covered, until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain well and set aside to cool.

Step 4 Cook the ear of corn in a pot of boiling water until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a platter. When cool enough to handle, cut the kernels from the cob.