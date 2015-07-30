Ceviche with Corn and Sweet Potatoes
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kate Winslow
July 2014

Peruvian ceviches often include choclo, a type of large, chewy corn that can be hard to find in the States. Fresh sweet corn, though less typical, makes a fine substitute. Slideshow: More Healthy Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons ají amarillo chile paste
  • 2 tablespoons finely minced yellow onion
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 ear of fresh corn, shucked
  • 1 pound flounder, sole or fluke fillets, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk together the lime juice, chile paste, yellow onion and salt. Set aside.

Step 2    

Soak the red onion in a small bowl of cold water for 5 minutes. Drain well.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, steam the sweet potato on a steamer rack set over boiling water, covered, until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain well and set aside to cool.

Step 4    

Cook the ear of corn in a pot of boiling water until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a platter. When cool enough to handle, cut the kernels from the cob.

Step 5    

Stir the fish into lime juice mixture, along with the red onion, cooled sweet potatoes, corn and cilantro. Stir to combine. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The ceviche can be made up to 2 hours before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up