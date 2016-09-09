Celery Soup
Anna Painter

More than an afterthought on a crudité platter, celery is the star in this simple, silky soup. Slideshow: More Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 ounces celery root, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 medium baking potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 2 1/4 pounds celery (1 medium bunch), stalks thinly sliced, leaves reserved
  • 5 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup loosely packed parsley leaves
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the onions, garlic and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the celery root and potato and season generously with salt and pepper; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 12 minutes. Add the sliced celery, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender, about 7 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the chicken broth to the saucepan, cover and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, partially covered, until slightly reduced, about 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Thinly slice the darker green celery leaves, reserving the smaller inner leaves for garnish. Add the sliced celery leaves and the parsley to the soup and simmer until wilted, about 2 minutes.

Step 4    

Working in batches, puree the soup in a blender until smooth. Transfer the soup to a clean saucepan, rewarm over low heat and season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into bowls, garnish with the reserved celery leaves and a drizzle of olive oil and serve.

Make Ahead

The celery soup can be refrigerated for 4 days.

