Celery Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the onions, garlic and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the celery root and potato and season generously with salt and pepper; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 12 minutes. Add the sliced celery, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender, about 7 minutes.

Step 2 Add the chicken broth to the saucepan, cover and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, partially covered, until slightly reduced, about 15 minutes.

Step 3 Thinly slice the darker green celery leaves, reserving the smaller inner leaves for garnish. Add the sliced celery leaves and the parsley to the soup and simmer until wilted, about 2 minutes.