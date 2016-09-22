Celery Root Bisque with Walnut-Parsley Gremolata
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Kay Chun
November 2016

Food & Wine’s Kay Chun sneaks a small piece of Parmesan cheese into this lovely soup, giving it a flavor boost. To make it extra special, she serves the silky bisque topped with a nutty, crunchy and vibrant walnut-and-parsley gremolata. Slideshow: More Celery Root Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 large leek, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced
  • 5 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 1/2 pounds celery root, peeled and cut into 1-inch dice (8 cups)
  • One 2-inch chunk of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (1 ounce), plus 1/4 cup freshly grated cheese
  • 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1/2 cup walnuts
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped parsley
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the leek and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 minutes. Add the celery root, Parmesan chunk, stock and 5 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the celery root is tender, 40 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the walnuts in a pie plate and toast for 5 to 7 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then finely chop and transfer to a bowl. Add the oil, parsley and grated cheese and mix well.

Step 3    

In a blender, puree the soup in 2 batches until very smooth. Pour into a clean saucepan and stir in the heavy cream; season with salt and pepper and reheat if necessary. Serve topped with the walnut gremolata.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for 2 days.

