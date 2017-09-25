Celery Root, Apple and Fennel Slaw 

Kansas City, Missouri, chefs Colby and Megan Garrelts serve this sweet and crunchy slaw as an accompaniment to their rich and meaty Pork-and-Brisket Chili, but it also would also be excellent alongside barbecued meat and chicken. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, toss the celery root with the sugar and 1 teaspoon of salt; let stand for 15 minutes. Drain the celery root well in a colander and squeeze out some of the excess liquid. Wipe out the bowl.
In the same bowl, whisk the olive oil with the vinegar, Dijon, capers and horseradish. Add the celery root, apples, celery ribs and leaves, fennel, parsley and oregano; toss well. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Serve right away.
Author Name: jm83422p
Review Body: I thought this was excellent! The only change I made was tossing arugula with it and serving like a salad. I made it with The Chicken Esabeche from the September '17 issue.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2018-01-30