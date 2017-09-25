Celery Root, Apple and Fennel Slaw 
Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Colby Garrelts and Megan Garrelts
November 2017

Kansas City, Missouri, chefs Colby and Megan Garrelts serve this sweet and crunchy slaw as an accompaniment to their rich and meaty Pork-and-Brisket Chili, but it also would also be excellent alongside barbecued meat and chicken. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound celery root, peeled and julienned, preferably on a mandoline
  • 1/2 cup sugar 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • 1 tablespoon drained capers, chopped 
  • 1 tablespoon drained prepared horseradish 
  • 2 Braeburn or Lady apples, cored and julienned, preferably on a mandoline 
  • 5 celery ribs, thinly sliced, plus 1/2 cup lightly packed celery leaves 
  • 1 small fennel bulb—halved, cored and julienned, preferably on a mandoline 
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed  parsley leaves 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped oregano 
  • Pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, toss the celery root with the sugar and  1 teaspoon of salt; let stand for 15 minutes. Drain the celery root well in a colander and squeeze out some of the excess liquid. Wipe out the bowl. 

Step 2    

In the same bowl, whisk the olive oil with the vinegar, Dijon, capers and horseradish. Add the celery root, apples, celery ribs and leaves, fennel, parsley and oregano; toss well. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Serve right away.

