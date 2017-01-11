Celery Juice

Here at Food & Wine, we break out our electric juicer whenever the produce bins are overflowing. We like our juices vegetable-heavy, with just a little sweetness and a big punch of heat and acid. One of our favorite combinations is celery, cucumber, pineapple, lime, parsley and jalapeño. For a slightly sweeter juice, you could swap a Granny Smith apple or a ripe pear for the pineapple. Add a bigger piece of jalapeño or a generous pinch of cayenne pepper along with a few sprigs of fresh cilantro for a spicier quaff. Slideshow: More Vegetable Juice Recipes