Celery Juice
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : two 12-ounce servings
Here at Food & Wine, we break out our electric juicer whenever the produce bins are overflowing. We like our juices vegetable-heavy, with just a little sweetness and a big punch of heat and acid. One of our favorite combinations is celery, cucumber, pineapple, lime, parsley and jalapeño. For a slightly sweeter juice, you could swap a Granny Smith apple or a ripe pear for the pineapple. Add a bigger piece of jalapeño or a generous pinch of cayenne pepper along with a few sprigs of fresh cilantro for a spicier quaff. Slideshow: More Vegetable Juice Recipes

  • 4 celery ribs with leaves, coarsely chopped
  • One 6-inch-long piece of English cucumber, cut into chunks
  • 1 cup fresh pineapple chunks
  • 1 medium lime, peeled
  • 1 small bunch of parsley (1 1/4 ounces)
  • One 1/2-inch piece of jalapeño (optional)
  • Kosher salt

In an electric juicer, juice the celery with the cucumber, pineapple, lime, parsley and jalapeño. Stir in a pinch of salt, pour into 2 tall glasses and serve.

