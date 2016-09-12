Celery-and-Cucumber Mignonette

© Eva Kolenko
This flavorful Champagne vinegar mignonette for fresh oysters on the half shell is from Seattle chef and oyster fanatic Renee Erickson. Slideshow: Oysters
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, combine the vinegar, celery and cucumber and blend at medium speed until the vegetables are finely chopped. Season the mignonette with pepper and serve with oysters on the half shell.
Make Ahead
The mignonette can be refrigerated overnight.
