Celery-and-Cucumber Mignonette
5 MIN
Serves : Makes 1 1/4 cups
Renee Erickson
October 2016

This flavorful Champagne vinegar mignonette for fresh oysters on the half shell is from Seattle chef and oyster fanatic Renee Erickson. Slideshow: Oysters

  • 1 cup Champagne vinegar
  • 1 6-inch celery rib, coarsely chopped
  • 1 2-inch piece of English cucumber, coarsely chopped
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Oysters on the half shell, for serving

In a blender, combine the vinegar, celery and cucumber and blend at medium speed until the vegetables are finely chopped. Season the mignonette with pepper and serve with oysters on the half shell.

The mignonette can be refrigerated overnight.

