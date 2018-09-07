Caviar Waffle Bites 

Instead of serving blini alongside a tin of caviar, Justin Chapple makes these adorable handheld snacks. Waffles are cut into strips, and the pockets are filled with caviar, crème fraîche, and snipped chives to form the perfect pop-in-your-mouth morsel.
How to Make It
Grease a round waffle iron with butter; preheat to high. Whisk together flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder in a bowl. Whisk together buttermilk, egg, and melted butter in a small bowl until well combined. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture; whisk just until incorporated.
Pour half of waffle batter (about 1/2 cup) onto preheated waffle iron; spread gently over iron grid with a small spatula. Close iron; cook until browned and slightly crisp, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.
Following the waffle grid marks as a guide, cut each waffle into 4 wedges, then cut 3 long rectangular pieces from each wedge to yield 12 pieces per waffle. (Discard scraps, or reserve for another use.)
Spoon crème fraîche into a small ziplock plastic bag; snip the tip off one corner of bag to form a 1/4-inch opening. Spoon caviar evenly into outermost square of each rectangular waffle piece; pipe a small dollop of crème fraîche into squares directly next to caviar. Garnish with chives. Transfer to a platter and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5