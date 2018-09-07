Caviar Waffle Bites 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 dozen pieces
Justin Chapple
October 2018

Instead of serving blini alongside a tin of caviar, Justin Chapple makes these adorable handheld snacks. Waffles are cut into strips, and the pockets are filled with caviar, crème fraîche, and snipped chives to form the perfect pop-in-your-mouth morsel.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour (about 2 1/8 ounces)
  • 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing
  • 3 tablespoons crème fraîche
  • 1 (1.1-ounce) jar paddlefish caviar
  • Chopped fresh chives, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Grease a round waffle iron with butter; preheat to high. Whisk together flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder in a bowl. Whisk together buttermilk, egg, and melted butter in a small bowl until well combined. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture; whisk just until incorporated.

Step 2    

Pour half of waffle batter (about 1/2 cup) onto preheated waffle iron; spread gently over iron grid with a small spatula. Close iron; cook until browned and slightly crisp, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Step 3    

Following the waffle grid marks as a guide, cut each waffle into 4 wedges, then cut 3 long rectangular pieces from each wedge to yield 12 pieces per waffle. (Discard scraps, or reserve for another use.)

Step 4    

Spoon crème fraîche into a small ziplock plastic bag; snip the tip off one corner of bag to form a 1/4-inch opening. Spoon caviar evenly into outermost square of each rectangular waffle piece; pipe a small dollop of crème fraîche into squares directly next to caviar. Garnish with chives. Transfer to a platter and serve.

Make Ahead

Store cooled waffles, separated by wax paper, in ziplock bags; freeze up to 3 months. To reheat, bake at 350°F until warmed through, about 5 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes, and serve.

