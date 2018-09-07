Caviar Waffle Bites 

How to Make It

Step 1 Grease a round waffle iron with butter; preheat to high. Whisk together flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder in a bowl. Whisk together buttermilk, egg, and melted butter in a small bowl until well combined. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture; whisk just until incorporated.

Step 2 Pour half of waffle batter (about 1/2 cup) onto preheated waffle iron; spread gently over iron grid with a small spatula. Close iron; cook until browned and slightly crisp, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Step 3 Following the waffle grid marks as a guide, cut each waffle into 4 wedges, then cut 3 long rectangular pieces from each wedge to yield 12 pieces per waffle. (Discard scraps, or reserve for another use.)