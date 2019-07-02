Caviar-Topped Deviled Eggs
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Evan Babb

Farm-raised sturgeon caviar from the University of Georgia takes traditional deviled eggs from traditional to top-notch. For his Southern Sampler, chef Evan Babb channels his mother’s and grandmother’s classic recipes for the filling, which gets a briny kick from a splash of olive juice.

Ingredients

  • 2 quarts water
  • 6 farm-fresh pasture-raised eggs
  • 2 tablespoons Duke’s mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon liquid from jarred pimiento-stuffed green olives
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 (30-gram) tin University of Georgia farm-raised Siberian sturgeon caviar (can be purchased from inlandseafood.com)
  • 4 pimiento-stuffed green olives, thinly sliced (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Carefully add eggs to boiling water; boil 12 minutes. Remove eggs, and place in ice water to cool completely, about 15 minutes. Once completely cool, peel the eggs, and rinse under cold running water. Pat eggs dry.

Step 2    

Slice eggs in half lengthwise, and remove yolks. Using a plastic dough scraper, push the yolks through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a small bowl. Using a fork, stir in mayonnaise, olive liquid, and Dijon mustard until smooth. Place mixture in a piping bag, and pipe evenly into egg white halves. Garnish each with a small dollop of caviar and if desired, sliced olives.

