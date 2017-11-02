Caviar Carbonara 
John Kernick
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
December 2017

For special occasions, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes beautiful, fresh pappardelle pasta, then tosses it with a quick and decadent carbonara sauce laced with briny pops of caviar and lemon zest. When he doesn’t feel like making the pasta from scratch, he buys the noodles fresh at his local Italian market. Slideshow: More Carbonara Recipes

Ingredients

PASTA :

  • 1 3/4 cups 00 flour, plus more for dusting 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 4 large egg yolks 
  • 1 large egg 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 

CARBONARA:

  • 3 large egg yolks 
  • 1 large egg 
  • 1/2 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano 
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 60 grams caviar 
  • Snipped dill, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the pasta In a food processor, pulse the 1 3/4 cups of flour with the salt. In a medium bowl, beat the egg yolks with the whole egg and olive oil. Add  to the flour in the food processor and pulse until the dough just comes together. Transfer to a lightly floured work surface and knead until very smooth but stiff, 5 to 10 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour. 

Step 2    

Divide the dough into  4 pieces and work with 1 piece at a time, keeping the rest covered. Press the dough to flatten it. Using a pasta machine set  at the widest setting, run the dough through successively narrower settings until you reach the sixth one. Cut the pasta sheet into a 10-inch length, lay it on a lightly floured work surface and generously dust with flour. Repeat with the remaining dough. 

Step 3    

Loosely roll up the pasta sheets and then, using a very sharp knife, cut them into scant 3/4-inch-wide ribbons. Transfer the pappardelle to a large baking sheet and gently toss with more flour. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 4    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta  until al dente, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water.  

Step 5    

Meanwhile, make the carbonara In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks with the whole egg, the cheese, lemon zest, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon  of pepper. Very gradually whisk in 1/2 cup of the reserved hot pasta water to temper the eggs. Add the pasta and half the  caviar and vigorously toss until hot and creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to bowls and top with snipped dill and dollops of the remaining caviar. 

Make Ahead

The uncooked papardelle can be covered  with plastic wrap and refrigerated overnight.

