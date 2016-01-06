Cavatelli with Venison Bolognese

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large pot, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil until shimmering. Add the venison, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the venison to a colander set over a bowl and let drain.

Step 2 Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in the pot. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 7 to 8 minutes. Stir in the carrots and celery and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes, then add the wine. Simmer until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, bay leaf, oregano and the drained venison and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally and breaking up the tomatoes, until the venison is very tender and the sauce has thickened, about 1 1/2 hours. Discard the bay leaf and oregano sprigs.