Cavatelli with Tuna and  Broccoli Rabe 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Adam Eaton
February 2018

Confited tuna and bagna cauda provide a briny foil to the bitter broccoli rabe in this high-end take on tuna casserole from chef Adam Eaton’s Saint Dinette restaurant in St. Paul.   Slideshow: More Cavatelli Recipes

Ingredients

TUNA CONFIT :

  • 1/4 cup kosher salt 
  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar  
  • 1/2 pound albacore tuna fillets 
  • 1 cup olive oil 
  • 2 thyme sprigs 
  • 1 garlic clove 

BAGNA CAUDA :

  • 6 tablespoons olive oil 
  • 2 tablespoons garlic paste 
  • 1 cup dry white wine 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons anchovy paste 
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • Freshly ground black pepper 

PASTA :

  • 1 pound cavatelli pasta 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • 8 ounces broccoli rabe, cut into 2-inch pieces 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and fried potato sticks (such as Utz Potato Stix), for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the tuna confit: In a medium bowl, stir together salt and brown sugar. Add tuna; rub with salt mixture to completely coat fish. Cover and cure in refrigerator 1 hour. Rinse tuna thoroughly, and pat dry. 

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, heat 1 cup oil, thyme, and garlic clove over low heat to 200°F. Carefully submerge tuna in oil and cook until cooked through, about 40 minutes. Using tongs, transfer tuna to paper towels to drain. Let cool completely; flake into large chunks. 

Step 3    

Make the bagna cauda: In a small saucepan, cook 6 tablespoons oil and garlic paste over low heat, stirring, until very fragrant but not browned, about 10 minutes. Add wine and cook until reduced by half, 5 to 7 minutes. Add anchovy paste and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Whisk in butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until emulsified. Whisk in 1 tablespoon lemon juice and season with pepper. Keep warm over very low heat, whisking occasionally.  

Step 4    

Make the pasta: In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente. Drain; reserve 1 cup cooking liquid.  

Step 5    

Wipe out pot, add 1/4 cup oil, and heat over moderate heat. Add red pepper and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broccoli rabe and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add pasta, tuna, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and half of reserved cooking liquid and cook, stirring gently, until hot and pasta is lightly coated, about 3 minutes, adding additional cooking liquid if needed. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 6    

Transfer pasta to 4 shallow bowls and drizzle with a little of the bagna cauda.  Garnish with cheese and potato sticks.  

