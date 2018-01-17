Cavatelli with Tuna and  Broccoli Rabe 

Author Name: Barbara Kreemer

Review Body: I used twice as much tuna and broccolini as the recipe because it was too carb heavy, not enough protein. It worked beautifully, and was so good I made it again for guests 3 days later! Not sure of the purpose of the cure in this case. The tuna was delicious, but I can't frequently use that much olive oil, so will probably try it next time with a different preparation. I also poured the bagna cauda on, a little at a time, and tossed it. don't think it would be flavored evenly just drizzling it. Finally, we had some Trader Joe's potato chips which I crushed for a topping. Yum! Didn't need cheese.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2018-02-12